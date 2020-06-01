Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is not aware whether Russia will decide to open its borders for foreigners by June 24, however, the closed borders regime does not apply to official guests of the Victory Day parade set to take place on that day.

"So far, we have not made any decisions regarding opening borders for all foreigners, so I cannot say whether there will be such decisions by the time the parades are held," he told reporters on Monday. "In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, especially at the top level."