Allegations of Russian, Syrian cooperation on Douma attack unacceptable, Moscow says

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Washington’s allegations that Russia allegedly assisted Syrian authorities with the Douma chlorine attack, are unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on the Executive Summary of the 2020 Adherence to and Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments.

"Claims of Russian ‘cooperation’ with the Syrian authorities on the April 7, 2018, chlorine incident in Douma are unacceptable. A number of similar crimes have been committed by the externally-sponsored Syrian armed opposition and the affiliated pseudo-humanitarian non-governmental organizations, such as the notorious White Helmets," the Foreign Ministry underscored.

"They do not hide their goal to discredit the elected Syrian government and to provoke strikes from the US and its allies on a sovereign state in violation of the UN Charter and universally recognized norms of the international law," the Ministry said.