Lower house expands Russian government’s powers

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) passed a bill in the first reading at a meeting on Tuesday vesting the government with additional powers because of the coronavirus pandemic, including declaring a state of emergency throughout the country or in some of its regions.

"It is proposed to empower the Russian government to impose a state of alert or declare a state of emergency throughout the Russian Federation or in some of its parts as well as establish mandatory rules of conduct during a state of alert or a state of emergency, " the explanatory note to the bill says.