Russia’s FSB hotline receives over 56,500 phone calls in 2019

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) received over 56,500 phone calls in 2019, with one in every hundred calls containing information about possible unlawful activity, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS on Wednesday.
"In 2019, the Federal Security Service hotline received 56,586 phone calls. Messages containing information on potential unlawful activity [there were 593 such messages] were sent for verification and application of subsequent measures to Russia’s FSB and FSO (Federal Protective Service - TASS) bodies," the FSB noted.
On the outcomes of the checks, six criminal cases were launched, with three people detained for corruption-related crimes. Two gambling establishments were shut down. "Nine people have been held criminally liable, namely for unlawful drug distribution and sending false messages about terrorist threats," the public relations center added. One Russian citizen was detained for publishing calls for extremist activity online.