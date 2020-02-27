Russia aims to expand diverse ties with Kyrgyzstan, Putin says

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia aims to expand its diverse ties with Kyrgyzstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during the opening of the Russian-Kyrgyz exchange year in Moscow.

"I would like to stress that Russia aims to expand diverse ties with Kyrgyzstan. We expect that the successful organization of the Russian-Kyrgyz exchange year will help facilitate that," Putin said.

The Russian leader said that the exchange year is an important event for both states. He noted that Russia and Kyrgyzstan are united by strategic ties that are developing steadily in all areas. "Our countries maintain intensive political ties and intensive political dialogue. We regularly meet with [Kyrgyz] President [Sooronbay] Jeenbekov, and our talks today have been held in a traditionally businesslike and constructive manner," Putin stated.

He added that Russia and Kyrgyzstan are working together to ensure regional stability, cooperating in the defense sphere both on a bilateral basis and within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Putin also noted close cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Earlier, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that cultural, spiritual and brotherly ties between the people of Russia and Kyrgyzstan remain unbroken. "Despite the ups and downs of post-Soviet history, we have remained a close, brotherly, friendly country to Russia," he assured.

Jeenbekov arrived in Moscow on February 27 on a two-day working visit. He has already met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.