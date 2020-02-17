Italy still backs ‘two-state solution’ to Israeli-Palestinian conflict, says top diplomat

ROME, February 17. /TASS/. Italy welcomes US endeavors in the Middle East peace process, and remains in favor of the ‘two-state solution’ to settle the conflict, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview with TASS on Monday when asked to comment on US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

"Any attempt to get the Israelis and the Palestinians to the negotiating table must be taken with all seriousness, and this is exactly what the European Union is doing. The decision on the co-existence of the two states in accordance with the vital resolutions of the United Nations and internationally recognized rules remains the most correct option, in our view," the top diplomat said.

"The task of the global community is to assist in any possible way in getting the sides to the negotiating table. This will be a long process. It is necessary to convince the Israelis and the Palestinians to refrain from any unilateral moves that would undermine any possibility for dialogue," Di Maio explained.

Trump’s peace plan