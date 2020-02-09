Russia worried over Kiev’s statements about revision of Minsk accords - Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia is alarmed to hear Kiev’s statements on the revision of the Minsk agreements in case of the absence of immediate steps towards their implementation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiskaya Gazeta daily.

"We are worried over [Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim] Priskaiko’s recent statements that in case no positive steps are taken in the near future, by Russia again, Kiev may look at an alternative to the Minsk agreements," he said. "And what kind of alternatives? The ones our American colleagues, and the Kiev authorities with their backing, have been enthusiastically pushing for: control of the border first and then everything will be all right."

Lavrov recalled that Russian President in reply to such words had repeatedly drawn attention to "who are consolidating under neo-Nazi slogans in Ukraine and how they threaten to use force." "Even the new government and the new Verkhovna Rada say that a force scenario cannot be ruled out," the Russian top diplomat went on to say. "And should these people be given control over the border? If it come that way, there could be no talk about [Donbass’] special status, local elections, and the rest."

"They will simply strangle the local population," he noted. "And even if Ukraine’s authorities don’t want to use force against Donbass’ residents, I don’t see that paramilitary battalions, which are quite strong there, are ready to implement the orders of the supreme commander in chief. All saw how [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky visited the frontline to persuade to disengage forces and weapons in the areas that were agreed back in 2015."

Disengage forces

Ukraine refused to put on paper a plan concerning the disengagement of forces along the entire line of contact in Donbass because the US had insisted on it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview.

"It’s really not a secret, we know that Ukraine took such a stance at the Normandy Four summit at Washington’s insistence, because the US doesn’t want the Minsk Agreements to be implemented, it doesn’t want security to be ensured on both sides of the line of contact," he said. "Apparently, it is in the US interest to maintain the conflict in a controlled state in relation to the United States’ plans for the post-Soviet countries," the Russian top diplomat added.