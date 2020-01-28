Japan's diplomat summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over exhibit about Southern Kurils

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Japanese embassy’s minister counsellor was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over an exhibition in Tokyo displaying exhibits allegedly substantiating Japan’s claims to the Southern Kuril Islands, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We drew attention of the Japanese diplomat to the permanent exhibition Territory and Sovereignty that opened in Tokyo on January 21 with support from the official authorities. The exhibition displays, among other things, propaganda materials allegedly substantiating the legitimacy of Japan’s territorial claims to the Southern Kuril Islands," the ministry stated. "We stressed that Russia’s legitimate sovereignty over this territory is incontestable and warned that such actions of the Japanese side run counter to the agreement of the leaders of our countries on creating a positive atmosphere in bilateral relations."

"We interpret it as another evidence to the Japanese partners’ reluctance to accept the results of World War II in full," the ministry added.