Russia ready to boost cooperation with Palestine, sees its concerns, Putin says

BETHLEHEM, January 23. /TASS/. Russia is willing to ramp up cooperation with the Palestinian side and understands its concerns about the settlement with Israel, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of his meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday.

"The Russian-Palestinian relations have deep roots. We maintain connections in various areas," he said. "We are ready to expand this cooperation."

"It applies to economy, humanitarian sphere and it definitely relates to issues of settlement with Israel. I understand your concerns in this regard," Putin added.

At the meeting with Abbas, Putin also voiced intention to discuss the overall situation in the region with him. "We are of course expecting you in Moscow this May," the president added.