Russia sees EU’s interest in cooperation with Moscow, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The interest of the EU member-countries in cultivating bilateral ties with Russia is growing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a session of the Gaidar Forum on Wednesday.

"We note that there are more and more signs indicating that the EU member-states are interested in developing cooperation with us," he said.

"Of course, if we look at the intensity of contacts at all levels, starting from Russia’s leadership, we see that attempts to isolate Russia have completely failed and that Russia is currently one of the most sought-after partners in tackling truly global issues facing us," Grushko added.