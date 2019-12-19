Putin to attend Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to attend a session of the Supreme Economic Council in St. Petersburg on Friday, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Current issues of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s work will be considered, while objectives aimed at deepening future cooperation and enhancing the functioning of common market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be outlined," the Kremlin said.

The session will sum up results of the Eurasian Economic Commission’s four-year operation and will nominate a new chairperson and members of the Collegium of the Eurasian Economic Commission, who will assume their duties on February 1, 2020, the Kremlin said.

Before the Supreme Economic Council’s session, Putin will meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Later on Friday, the heads of CIS states (the Commonwealth of Independent States, an assembly of post-Soviet republics) are expected to hold an informal meeting.