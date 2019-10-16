Russia to host international video conference on struggle against foreign intervention

BELGRADE, October 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council will host an international video conference on resistance to foreign intervention in the internal affairs of other countries, the chairman of the FC’s commission on the protection of state sovereignty and the prevention of foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, Andrei Klimov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have achieved agreement with a number of countries in Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe to hold a video conference on the basis of Russia’s Federation Council on ways of consolidating efforts in the struggle against foreign interference in the affairs of other states. Naturally, with Serbia taking part. We hope to hold it within weeks, possibly in November. This is a practical result of our work here (at the assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union - TASS) in Belgrade," Klimov said.

"Many would like to pour heart out. Situations are different, but the essence is identical. As a rule the source of intervention is the same. We have widely spread the experience of our commission, which protects our own sovereignty and studies the tactics of intervention in the affairs of other sovereign states," he said.

The 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is being held in Belgrade on October 13-17, with about 2,000 delegates, including 80 speakers of national parliaments taking part. On the list of the assembly’s events there are meetings of all four permanent committees, a forum of women legislators and a forum of young parliamentarians. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko leads the Russian delegation, which includes FC Deputy Speaker Galina Karelova, head of the FC’s committee on science, education and culture Liliya Gumerova, first deputy president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, chairman of the FC’s international affairs committee Konstantin Kosachyov, chairman of the FC’s committee on social policies, head of the group for the FC’ cooperation with Serbia’s parliament, Valery Ryazansky, and others.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is the oldest forum of legislators. Currently it unites representatives of 179 countries.