FOREIGN POLICY

Putin arrives in Ashgabat to take part in CIS summit on October 11

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also hold talks with his Turkmenistani counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russian companies interested in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas fields, says official

ASHGABAT, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ashgabat on Thursday. On Friday, October 11, Putin will take part in the session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries and hold talks with Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov earlier told reporters that Putin and Berdimuhamedow will hold talks ahead of the CIS summit. They will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and issues on the regional agenda.

Ushakov said that at the CIS summit, the leaders will discuss the most relevant issues of developing cooperation. The session of the Council of CIS Heads of State is traditionally held in two formats - narrow and extended.

At the meeting in the narrow format, the leaders will discuss their views of the future tasks for the Commonwealth and discuss "some specific issues, so there we will see information communication among the leaders," Ushakov said. At the meeting in the extended format, the participants plan to sign several documents, including a declaration on strategic economic cooperation between CIS member countries.

Foreign policy
Moscow and Minsk on schedule for integration targets, says senior diplomat
By November, the sides are expected to coordinate all integration roadmaps, in order to sign an updated integration program for the development of the Union State as soon as in December
‘No pressure, great anticipation’: Hideo Kojima talks about genre-bending Death Stranding
With only a month left before the release of Kojima Production’s first independent PS4 title Death Stranding, the game has already gone gold. Therefore, its designer, the legendary Hideo Kojima, had the time to fly to Moscow and present it to the fans at the Igromir 2019 gaming convention. TASS managed to snatch Kojima for a few minutes to talk about the game
Erdogan launches military operation in Syria, east of Euphrates
He revealed that the "Operation Peace Spring will neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone, facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes"
Russian, Turkish military contact on Ankara’s operation in Syria — Lavrov
On October 9, Ankara announced launching a military operation in northern Syria
Russian journalist Yuzik returns to Moscow from Tehran, ex-husband says
Yulia Yuzik was arrested at a Tehran hotel on October 2
Russia successfully test-fires new S-400 air defense missile systems
The new S-400 systems struck all the designated targets
Press review: Russia eyes other pipeline routes and Zelensky’s foes slam Steinmeier deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 3
Russian sub strikes targets with Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea test-fire
Turkey strikes 181 ‘terrorist facilities’ in Syria
According to media reports, a Turkish airstrike hit a prison housing captured militants of the Islamic State terrorist group
North Korea supports Putin's policy on defending Russia's sovereignty — official
Choe Ryong-hae also expressed confidence that Russia would successfully counter external threats aimed at hampering its development
Borsporan Kingdom real estate compound discovered during Crimean Bridge construction
The launch of freight railway traffic via the Crimean Bridge will be postponed to June 2020 to preserve the archaeological monument unearthed in the course of construction works
Kiev does not agree to renew gas transit contract with Moscow for one year
It is important for Ukraine to obtain a new long-term agreement, the prime minister said
Russian defense minister may visit North Korea this month — TV
During the visit, Shoigu is expected to meet with North Korean People's Armed Forces Minister No Kwang Chol
Iraqi Kurdistan urges Russia to help Kurds in Syria
The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party"expressed worries regarding the future of Kurds in Syria to the Russian Foreign Minister and asked that Russia play its role in case of any event or change"
German MDR broadcasters publish video of Halle attack
The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism
Russia called on Kurds to cooperate with Damascus, but they chose another way — envoy
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces coalition is backed by the United States
Nord Stream 2 project will not satisfy Europe’s gas demand, says Uniper CEO
Nord Stream 2 project participants completed its funding, according to the Uniper CEO
Joe Biden is most affected by Trump-Zelensky phone call scandal, says expert
The professor explained that in light of the July phone call between Trump and Zelensky the public attention is drawn to Biden and his son Hunter’s business affairs in Ukraine
Russian hi-tech firm develops radar to detect miniature drones
The first models of the new radar have already undergone field trials
Trump calls a spade a spade when talking about predecessors’ moves – Russian diplomat
Zakharova described the incumbent US leader as "the first US president, who is not shy of calling the things, which his predecessors also used to do, by their proper names"
Syrian Kurds call on Russia to act as guarantor of talks with Damascus — TV
On Tuesday, Syrian Kurdish official Badran Jia Kurd informed that Syrian Kurds plan to begin dialogue with Damascus and representatives of Russia if the US withdraw all troops out of the zone bordering Turkey
Russian shipbuilders in final stretch to test cutting-edge missile corvette
Now the corvette has switched to the trials of the helicopter-borne system
Russian diplomat expresses concern about North Korea’s warning over nuclear talks with US
North Korea earlier said that it could stop negotiations on denuclearization with the United States
Trump’s statements on getting along with Russia do not correspond to reality, says Kremlin
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "the reality is much more depressing"
NATO, US military buildup in Black, Baltic Sea is dangerous, Russian senator warns
The senator emphasized that Moscow needs to agree with NATO on the rules of behavior in these regions
Turkish troops continue to advance in Syria — defense ministry
On Wednesday, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring
Kremlin says Russia closely watching new weapon systems’ development in US
Russia has no intention of being drawn into a new arms race, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Russia has no reason to act on reports about China's oppression of Muslims — Lavrov
There are no reasons for taking steps not included in the UN Human Rights Council’s procedures
Zelensky vows his mission as president is to stop war in Donbass
The Ukrainian president stated that he understood that some citizens living in the uncontrolled territories in Donbass could feel that they are Ukrainians, while some of them might not
Ankara informs Damascus of operation in Syria
Russian company plans to send tourists into space without space suits
The CosmoCourse company is currently working on redundancy systems, the director general said
Ukraine's Zelensky breaks world record on longest press conference to date
The Ukrainian media reports that up until today, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held the record for longest press conference in the world
Press review: Normandy Four summit in peril and Erdogan’s assault against the Kurds
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 10
Turkish parliament prolongs mandate on holding military operations in Syria, Iraq
The document is extended until October 30, 2020
Over 2,300 weapon systems arrive for Russian troops in 2019
By the end of the year, the share of modern armament in the troops will make up 68%, the defense minister said
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Russian MPs to suspend trips to US after incident with interrogated lawmaker
Earlier, the Russian ambassador to the US said that the Russian MP, who arrived at the Fort Ross Dialogue Forum, was interrogated at New York Airport by FBI officers for about an hour
Press review: Trump leaving allies behind and China making its way to the Persian Gulf
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9
Release of Islamic State militants from Kurdish prisons would be "very negative" — Kremlin
According to Bloomberg, Turkish troops began to cross the border with Syria on Wednesday
Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation placed on foreign agents list
In early August, the Russian Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings regarding the financing of the foundation
Russia to continue developing technologically independent weapons — top brass
Russia has achieved technological independence in more than 350 weapon systems, according to the defense chief
South Korea wants to set up military hotline with Russia, media reports say
The hotline between the Air Forces of South Korea and Russia will help "prevent any accidental entry into each other's air defense identification zones," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff believe
Russia may give asymmetrical response to US withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies — senator
Russia won’t take any decisive steps for now, as Washington’s plans to pull out of the treaty haven't been confirmed yet, the senator said
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Turkey’s operation in Syria may escalate into serious conflict — expert
According to the expert, tensions between the United States and its NATO ally, Turkey, have come to the fore
Turkish forces enter Tell Abyad town in northern Syria
The residents relocated to neighboring communities of Derbasia and Amuda
Turkey’s Erdogan, Putin hash over upcoming Turkish Syria operation — presidential office
The leaders discussed the operation prepared by Turkish military to create a security zone in Syria
Trump’s threats to Turkey aimed at appeasing certain US political circles — Erdogan
On October 7, commenting on Turkey’s plans regarding Syria, Trump vowed to 'totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey' if it does anything 'off limits'
Press review: Russian oil unharmed by Iraqi protest and US meddles in Ukraine gas transit
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 8
US policy on Kurds may affect entire Middle East region — Russian top diplomat
The foreign minister doubted the US would indeed withdraw troops from Syria
Kurdish, Turkish troops clash west of Kurdish stronghold Qamishli - TV
After a short pause, the Turkish artillery resumed its shelling of western and eastern outskirts of the city
