Putin arrives in Ashgabat to take part in CIS summit on October 11

ASHGABAT, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ashgabat on Thursday. On Friday, October 11, Putin will take part in the session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries and hold talks with Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov earlier told reporters that Putin and Berdimuhamedow will hold talks ahead of the CIS summit. They will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and issues on the regional agenda.

Ushakov said that at the CIS summit, the leaders will discuss the most relevant issues of developing cooperation. The session of the Council of CIS Heads of State is traditionally held in two formats - narrow and extended.

At the meeting in the narrow format, the leaders will discuss their views of the future tasks for the Commonwealth and discuss "some specific issues, so there we will see information communication among the leaders," Ushakov said. At the meeting in the extended format, the participants plan to sign several documents, including a declaration on strategic economic cooperation between CIS member countries.