Kremlin urges to refrain from steps that could ramp up tensions following Saudi oil attack

Russia to ramp up security at energy facilities due to drones attacks on Saudi Aramco

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Moscow believes that all countries should pursue a policy that will help prevent tensions from rising following a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We negatively view exarcebation of tensions in the region and call on all regional and extra-regional countries to refrain from taking hasty steps and drawing conclusions that could worsen the situation," he said, commenting on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s allegation that Iran could have been involved in the attack.

The Kremlin spokesman added that it was better "to pursue a policy that could help ease current tensions."