92.3% of registered voters take part in online voting in Moscow - CEC

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The overwhelming majority of voters who had registered in advance - 92.3% - took part in the online voting at Sunday’s elections to the Moscow City Duma, or legislature, Chairwoman of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said on Sunday.

"As many as 92.3% of applicants took part in the online voting. It was the second experiment, in Moscow," she said, adding that this experiment has helped to see if this system "has any future."

According to deputy head of Moscow’s information technologies department Artyom Kostyrko, the online voting was interrupted two times due to technical failures.

The online voting experiment was carried out at three constituencies in Moscow. For these ends, the Russian State Duma lower parliament house on May 21 adopted a package of three bills regulating the pilot electronic voting. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding law a week later.

To take part in the online voting, a person had to fill an application via his or her user account on the Moscow mayor’s portal in a period from July 24 through September 4. An ad hoc commission was set up within the public headquarters for monitoring Moscow’s parliamentary elections to control the online voting.

The electronic voting system was tested four times. It was hacked in neither of the four tests and hacker attacks were successfully repelled.

The final list of more than 11,200 participants in the online voting at the elections to the Moscow City Duma was drawn on September 6.