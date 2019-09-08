Voting on Sunday’s single voting day in Russia over

KALININGRAD, September 8. /TASS/. Voting on Sunday’s single voting day in Russia is over when the polling stations in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad closed at 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time).

More than 5,000 elections of various levels were held on September 8 in 85 Russian regions. Thirteen regions elected their legislatures and 16 regions elected governors. City legislatures were elected in 22 administrative centers and three regional capitals elected heads of municipal entities. Apart from that, by-elections to the Russian State Duma lower parliament house were held in four one-seat constituencies.

According to head of the Russian Public Chamber’s working group on monitoring the realization of citizens’ electoral rights Maxim Grigoryev, public observers noted that the voting proceeded smoothly, with an average number of violations.

The Russian interior ministry said 315 various incidents had been reported on the voting day, or by a third less than in 2018.