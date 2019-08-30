Icelandic top diplomat plans to visit Moscow this autumn

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Iceland’s Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson may pay a visit to Moscow in the autumn of 2019, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after Deputy Minister Vladimir Titov’s visit to that country.

"The sides discussed a schedule of future contacts, including a visit to Moscow by Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson planned for this autumn, as well as possibilities for closer trade and economic cooperation, sectoral contacts in those areas that are in the interests of both countries," the ministry said.

While in Iceland, Titov met with Thordarson and Iceland’s President Gudni Johannesson. "The sides expressed mutual interest in closer cooperation within regional structures in the north of Europe and the Arctic, including in the context of Iceland’s current presidency in the Arctic Council in 2019-2021 and Russia’s future presidency in 2021-2022," the ministry noted.

The sides also exchanged views on the problems of European security, relations between Russia and NATO, cooperation with the United Nations Human Rights Council, the situation around Syria and on a number of other regional issues.