Russian military specialists may return to Venezuela if needed — Russian diplomat

CARACAS, July 21. /TASS/. Russian military specialists in Venezuela have accomplished their tasks and their possible return will depend on the need to service military hardware, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"Now, the tasks that faced the groups that have been working here have been accomplished. If the situation requires additional efforts or adjustments, it will be done," he said.

"I see no reason to keep discussing the topic of Russian military specialists endlessly. It is not a problem," he added.

When asked whether Russian maintenance specialists could be sent to Venezuela again, he answered, "Yes."