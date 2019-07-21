Top-level bilateral contacts discussed at Caracas consultations — Russian diplomat

CARACAS, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday that the topic of top-level contacts between Russia and Venezuela was discussed at consultations in Caracas.

"We discussed the schedule of future contacts. The topic of top-level contacts was discussed as well," Ryabkov told reporters when asked about whether Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s possible visit to Russia was considered. The Russian diplomat said that it is too early to speak about concrete agreements or dates.

"Naturally, a top-level meeting will give an impetus to progress in all areas, including in what concerns the legal framework. We are working on a number of agreements," he said.

According to the Russian senior diplomat, the date of such contacts would depend on the agenda. "We have seen during bilateral contacts in Caracas that meaningful material work is not only about plans, intentions, expectations. It implies concrete deeds. I don’t understand why some media say that the economic crisis Venezuela is currently an obstacle to such cooperation," Ryabkov noted.

"People work in any conditions. If it is mutually beneficial, a crisis may even have a stimulating effect. I see no contradiction. And we have all the grounds to hope that this work will be continued," he added.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said earlier that it was working on preparing for Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Russia.