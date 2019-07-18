Lavrov calls on parties to Iran nuclear deal to stay committed to common positions

BONN /Germany/, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on all the signatories to the Iran nuclear deal who are staying committed to it after the United States’ withdrawal to synchronize their actions and positions to keep this deal in place.

"We are working with Iran, as Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the European External Action Service are doing, calling for restraint and to pool efforts to keep this deal in place," he said after talks with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on Thursday. "We stressed today that it is utterly important to ensure coordination of actions and positions of all the remaining signatories to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) — the three European powers, Russia and China."

He noted that the deal could hardly be kept in place "if we keep on saying that the deal’s survival depends solely on Iran." "It is necessary to call on everyone for restraint. And we must not ignore the basic reason when a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council has rejected the resolution of this supreme United Nations body and demands that all the rest should not implement this resolution. A principled assessment of that is needed. We hope that our European partners will give such assessments," he added.