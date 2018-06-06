Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian envoy slams Iran deal pullout, noting US forfeits all rights under JCPOA

June 06, 13:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia regrets that Washington’s course towards undermining its international commitments adversely affects the prestige of and trust for the system of the IAEA’s guarantees

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The US exit from the Iran deal strips Washington of all its rights under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

The Russian envoy made this statement at a session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The text of his speech was posted on the website of Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Putin cautions unilateral actions on Iran deal lead to dead end

"We proceed from the fact that the US decision to tear up the 2015 comprehensive accords actually deprives the American side of all the rights under the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231," the Russian diplomat said.

"We express the hope that the comprehensive accords on the Iranian nuclear program will still work for the benefit of peace and stability. The Russian side will contribute to this in every possible way," the diplomat stressed.

According to Ulyanov, Russia regrets that Washington’s course towards undermining its international commitments adversely affects the prestige of and trust for the system of the IAEA’s guarantees.

"We deeply regret that the US’ ill-thought-out and unsubstantiated policy line on the JCPOA undermines trust for the international system of the IAEA’s guarantees and casts a shadow on the agency’s conclusions and prestige in the area of inspections. In total, all these factors unravel the nuclear weapons non-proliferation regime based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, against which Washington has dealt a serious blow, without giving any thought about it or considering its implications," the Russian envoy emphasized.

