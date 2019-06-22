Russia hopes victory over Nazism to be recognized as world heritage soon - speaker

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia hopes that its initiative to recognize the victory over Nazism as global heritage will be adopted as soon as possible, said Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

"We plan to put forward our initiative at the UN to recognize the victory over Nazism in the WWII as the global heritage of mankind. Besides, we suggest recognizing monuments to soldiers who fought against Nazism in all countries as the World memorial of WWII. We hope this initiative to be approved as soon as possible. This is particularly important in the year of the 80th anniversary since the start of WWII and in the run up to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory," Matviyenko wrote in her blog on the Federation Council website.

Matviyenko voiced the initiative at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.on June 6, saying that the Federation Council would file a request to the international organization. The UN Secretary General, in his turn, expressed his concern about the current growth of neo-Nazi sentiments.

"We must continue cherishing the historic truth, to pass it from generation to generation in full, without concealing or embellishing anything," she said.

June 22, the day when the Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union and the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 began, is marked as the Day of Memory and Sorrow in Russia.

The Great Patriotic War lasted 1,418 days. A total of 27 million Soviet people were killed, including 18 million civilians and 8.7 million servicemen. Four million people were tortured and killed at Nazi death camps. Some 4.5 million Red Army soldiers and officers were captured, and 2.5 million of them died in captivity.