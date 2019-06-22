{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia hopes victory over Nazism to be recognized as world heritage soon - speaker

"We must continue cherishing the historic truth, to pass it from generation to generation in full, without concealing or embellishing anything," she said
Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko Federation Council press service
Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko
© Federation Council press service

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia hopes that its initiative to recognize the victory over Nazism as global heritage will be adopted as soon as possible, said Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

Read also
Russia marks Day of Memory and Sorrow commemorating start of 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War

"We plan to put forward our initiative at the UN to recognize the victory over Nazism in the WWII as the global heritage of mankind. Besides, we suggest recognizing monuments to soldiers who fought against Nazism in all countries as the World memorial of WWII. We hope this initiative to be approved as soon as possible. This is particularly important in the year of the 80th anniversary since the start of WWII and in the run up to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory," Matviyenko wrote in her blog on the Federation Council website.

Matviyenko voiced the initiative at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.on June 6, saying that the Federation Council would file a request to the international organization. The UN Secretary General, in his turn, expressed his concern about the current growth of neo-Nazi sentiments.

"We must continue cherishing the historic truth, to pass it from generation to generation in full, without concealing or embellishing anything," she said.

June 22, the day when the Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union and the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 began, is marked as the Day of Memory and Sorrow in Russia.

The Great Patriotic War lasted 1,418 days. A total of 27 million Soviet people were killed, including 18 million civilians and 8.7 million servicemen. Four million people were tortured and killed at Nazi death camps. Some 4.5 million Red Army soldiers and officers were captured, and 2.5 million of them died in captivity.

London uses unconfirmed info about Syria air strikes — Russian embassy
Earlier, UK diplomats accused Russia of attacking hospitals and other civilian facilities
Read more
Kremlin comments on Putin’s G20 schedule
Speaking on Putin’s possible meeting with Trump, Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin "has no news" on that
Read more
Russia presented hard evidence in MH17 crash case, says security chief
Nikolai Patrushev said that the Dutch investigators had named suspects in the downing case without providing evidence
Read more
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
The Russian president addresses the nationwide audience for the 17th time
Read more
European Union extends sanctions against Russia for a year
The decision to extend sanctions was made by the EU Council automatically by a "written procedure", without open voting
Read more
Dollar becoming toxic: Russia's foreign intel chief blasts greenback’s monopoly position
According to Naryshkin, the use of the dollar presents risks and more and more countries are looking into finding alternative tools for doing business
Read more
Russian bomber 'violates' Japanese airspace, defense ministry claims
The Japanese Air Force’s fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the bomber, the ministry said, noting that there was no dangerous situation
Read more
Missed opportunities: Putin says Western sanctions cost Russia $50 bln, EU - $240 bln
Putin noted that due to the imposed restrictions the EU countries are losing the Russian market
Read more
Moscow’s missile defense system to be modernized by 2022, says Defense Minister
According to Sergey Shoigu, realizing this and other plans will "ensure the implementation of priorities set before the Russian Aerospace Forces"
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force can use standard air bombs as precision weapons
The combat experience gained by the Aerospace Force and military advisers has been included in new regulations, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
Putin agrees life for Russian citizens has become more challenging
Meanwhile, Putin noted that the Russian economy is now significantly different from the situation of the 1990s
Read more
Paris Air Show 2019 kicks off at Le Bourget
The 53rd Paris Air Show runs on June 17-23
Read more
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Putin says Russia is not striving for superpower status
As Putin noted, "the bitter experience of the Soviet Union" is not being taken into account by certain Russian partners in the West
Read more
‘Deliberate provocation’: MP slams Tbilisi unrest as ploy to undermine ties with Russia
The senior Russian lawmaker said that protesters also sought to discredit Orthodoxy in Georgia
Read more
Putin says US attempt to use force against Iran to cause catastrophe
It would trigger violence and, possibly, an increase in the number of refugees from the region, the president said
Read more
Russian Navy’s new missile corvettes surpass customer’s expectations, says source
The results of new ships’ operation are used to generalize experience and introduce innovations into serial ships of these Projects under construction
Read more
S-400 contract 'done deal' for Turkey and Russia, says Erdogan
The United States has been taking vigorous efforts to prevent Turkey from purchasing Russia’s S-400 air defense systems
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat says US, Iran are on the brink of war
The Russian deputy foreign minister commented on reports that Donald Trump had ordered but later canceled strikes on Iran
Read more
Russia to feature floating armored personnel carrier with new combat module at arms show
The new combat module features a two-plane stabilized platform with a Kord 12.7 mm machine-gun
Read more
US escalating tension by sending Patriot systems to Middle East, says Russian diplomat
Secretary of State Michael Pompeo earlier stated the United States was considering all options to counter Iran in the region
Read more
Moscow ready to respond if US stations military bases near Russian borders — official
Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said that he believes such developments are unlikely
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets first generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jets
The MiG-35 is the most advanced generation 4++ multirole fighter jet
Read more
US introduces sanctions against Russian company
Sanctions were introduced in accordance with Sanctions Regulations related to nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction
Read more
US hypersonic missile to enter preliminary trials no sooner than late 2020, says source
The concept of a hypersonic missile being developed by Raytheon was unveiled at the Le Bourget air show
Read more
Putin temporarily suspends passenger air service with Georgia
The decree was signed "to ensure the national security of the Russian Federation" and protect citizens "from criminal and other unlawful actions"
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet's ships destroy 'enemy' submarine during Far Eastern drills
The Gromky corvette and small anti-submarine ships Koreets and Metel took part in the naval drills in the Peter the Great Gulf
Read more
Georgian PM vows those responsible for Tbilisi riots will be held ‘fully accountable’
Several thousand demonstrators, together with opposition representatives, gathered in Tbilisi downtown on Thursday and tried to storm the parliament building
Read more
Tupolev-95MS bombers did not violate Japan’s borders, says Russian Defense Ministry
Earlier Japan’s Ministry of Defense said Russia’s strategic bombers Tupolev-95 twice strayed into Japan’s airspace in the area of the Okinawa prefecture and Hachijo-jima island in the Philippine Sea
Read more
Putin says Russia continues to be leader in modern weaponry despite military spending cuts
Speaking about the defense budget, the president recalled two popular sayings: "If you want peace, prepare for war," and "Those who do not feed their own army, will feed the enemy"
Read more
Russia presents evidence that terrorists are trying to obtain biological weapons
Terrorists have started using suicide groups consisting of members of one family with minor children to penetrate protected facilities more actively
Read more
Russian security council: IS members formerly active in Syria,Iraq behind Sri Lanka blasts
Security Council Deputy Secretary Yuri Kokov said that currently, the main centers of terrorist activity are the Middle East, Africa, South and South-East Asia
Read more
Press review: Does Zelensky differ from Poroshenko and China warms up to North Korea
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Read more
Malaysia considers new MH17 crash report to be politicized — media
From the very beginning, it became a political issue on how to accuse Russia of the wrongdoing, said the country's PM
Read more
Russia, India should support their own currencies instead of using US dollar — official
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said that "there should not be only one dominant currency in the world"
Read more
US ready to discuss minimizing consequences of Turkey’s cancellation of S-400 deal
A senior US administration officialdeemed the S-400 system "a Russian intelligence gathering platform that risks the safety of our aircraft and pilots"
Read more
Investigators to request interrogation of Russian suspects in MH17 case
Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov are among the suspects named by the Dutch investigators
Read more
Press review: MH17 probe names suspects and Ukraine to top likely Putin-Trump meeting
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday
Read more
Press review: Highlights from Putin's Q&A and Xi's hunt for sanction loopholes with Kim
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 21
Read more
Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean
In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian ships and support vessels will continue accomplishing the tasks of their voyage in distant waters and will make business calls at the ports of some island nations
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 58.7% completed, Gazprom says
1,441 km of the gas pipeline were laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea by now, according to the gas holding
Read more
Russian expert doubts authenticity of new info in MH17 case
According to expert, certain minor details cast doubt on entire investigation
Read more
Russia, US need dialogue as neither of them can impose its position by force — Putin
Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open for dialogue with the United States
Read more
Trump says US was ‘cocked & loaded’ for Iran strike, but stopped 10 minutes before launch
The US President also warned that the US will never let Iran have nuclear weapons
Read more
Yandex successfully competes with Google with state support, Putin says
Meanwhile, shares of Yandex on the Moscow Exchange rose to a historic maximum after the company was mentioned by Putin
Read more
Kremlin says regional officials already tackling issues raised prior to Putin’s Q&A
The Russian Investigative Committee launched 12 inquiries into complaints, submitted by Russians to Putin
Read more
Trump says will meet with Russian, Chinese counterparts during G20 summit
"I want to get along with Russia, and I think we will. I want to get along with China, and I think we will," he said
Read more
Iran receives likely attack warning from US — Reuters
Trump reportedly demanded Iran should enter into negotiations with the US within Washington’s deadline
Read more
Russian Duma speaker blasts Georgian authorities for allowing attack on Russian delegation
Several thousand demonstrators, together with opposition representatives, gathered in Tbilisi downtown on Thursday and tried to storm the parliament building
Read more
Return to Soviet Union unlikely and possible only through conflicts — Putin
At the same time, the president did not rule out the possibility that in theory "left-wing political forces supporting socialist ideas can control a country and the supreme political power"
Read more
About 2.2 million questions received for Putin’s televised Q&A session
Such question-and-answer sessions have been held annually since 2001
Read more