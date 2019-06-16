Top US Security Council official to attend forum in Ufa - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. A high-ranking official from the US National Security Council will take part in an international meeting of high security representatives in Ufa on June 18-20, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily on Sunday.

"The Americans have been skipping our forum in the recent years. But this year we hope to see them at a meeting in Ufa. At least, they have confirmed the visit by one of the US Security Council’s directors," he said.

He noted that this visit could be seen as Washington’s signal about its readiness for security dialogue. The US side’s participation in the forum, in his words, would have a major significance, including in the context of a meeting between the Russian, US and Israeli security chiefs in Jerusalem in late June.

An international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues will be held in Ufa on June 18-20. Delegations from about a hundred of world nations are expected to take part.

Such forums are held annually at the initiative of the Russian Security Council in one of Russian cities. Previously, such meetings were held in Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Kazan, Ulan-Ude, Grozny, in the Tver region and twice in Sochi. Last year’s conference in Sochi was attended by delegates from 118 world nations and three delegations from various United Nations structures.