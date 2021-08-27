Nine Russian airlines to open flights to Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Nine Russian airlines will be able to launch regular flights from Russia to Egyptian resorts, Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported on Friday. For example, Aeroflot and S7 will launch flights from Moscow, Rossiya, which is already flying to Egypt, will increase the frequency of flights. Ural Airlines, Azur air, Nordwind, Ikar, Red Wings, S7, and Yamal will launch flights from the regions.

"Airlines will be given the right to operate one flight a week on each route to Hurghada and Sharm EL Sheikh (from 49 regions - TASS). Also on the routes Moscow - Hurghada and Moscow - Sharm El Sheikh, the number of flights increases from 5 to 15 flights per week," the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

However, Russian airlines will need at least a week to launch new flights to Egypt, a source in one of the airlines told TASS. According to the source, carriers will need time to launch sales and form a network of flights.

"Russian airlines will not open new flights to Egypt in the near future, quotas were distributed only yesterday - carriers will need at least a week to start sales and form a schedule," the agency's source said.

It was reported earlier that the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency proposes to increase the number of regular flights to Egypt, and also advocates the start of charter flights to the country.

"The agency is working with interested federal executive authorities to submit proposals to the operational headquarters to increase the number of regular and start charter flights to the resort cities of Egypt, both from Moscow and from other regions of the country," the agency’s statement said.