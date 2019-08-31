Russian exhibition about start of WWII to open in Washington on Sept. 1

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. The historical and documentary exhibition "Year 1939: The Outbreak of World War II" will open on September 1 in the Russian Cultural Center in Washington, the Russian embassy in the United States said.

"The exposition covers the period from the liquidation of Czechoslovakia as a sovereign state in March 1939 and increasing influence of Germany in Central and Southeast Europe to the deepening of global political crisis in the summer of 1939 and the German attack on Poland on September 1, 1939," the embassy said on its Facebook page.

"The collected materials tell about the events that led to a large-scale world conflict, allow visitors to understand the reasons for the failure to create a broad anti-Hitler coalition with the participation of the USSR, as well as the logic of the steps made by the Soviet leadership in that international situation," it said.

The exhibition, organized by the Russian Cultural Center and the Russian Embassy will run from September 1 to September 8 and will be open for anyone.