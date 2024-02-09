Hamas expects Israel’s response to Paris initiative on Gaza

CAIRO, February 10. /TASS/. The Palestinian group Hamas has presented its stance on the international initiative developed by intermediaries in Paris and now awaits the reaction of the Israeli side.

"Hamas has discussed its position on a ceasefire agreement in Gaza with intermediaries in Cairo," a representative of the radical movement said, as cited by Al Jazeera. "Now we are expecting the response from the Israeli side," he added.

Currently, consultations are being held in the Egyptian capital on implementing the international initiative on the settlement in the Gaza Strip developed by intermediaries at the Paris talks.

On February 7, Egypt and Qatar initiated a new round of dialogue on achieving peace in the embattled Palestinian enclave and an agreement on a prisoner swap.