More than 20 people died due to fire in night club in India — newspaper

NEW DELHI, December 7. /TASS/. At least twenty-three people died due to a fire outbreak in a night club in the Indian State of Goa, The Indian Express reported.

A cylinder blast reportedly caused the fire, police informed.

" "So far, 23 casualties have been reported. The fire occurred around midnight. It has now been brought under control. The fire was mainly concentrated around the kitchen area on the ground floor," Director General of Police Alok Kumar said, cited by the newspaper.

"The source and cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained. Teams are engaged in rescue and evacuation. Maximum bodies were retrieved from the kitchen area, suggesting that the victims were employed at the club. Two bodies have been found on the staircase," he added.