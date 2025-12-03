Moscow-Phuket flight safely returns to Domodedovo after engine fire

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. A passenger plane flying from Moscow to Phuket, which had reported an engine fire, safely returned to the Russian capital’s Domodedovo Airport, emergency response services told TASS.

"The plane made a safe landing at Domodedovo," the agency’s source said.

No one was injured during the landing. According to the Russian Aviation Agency, 425 people were on board the aircraft.

"On Wednesday, December 3, at 10:53 p.m. Moscow time (7:53 GMT - TASS), a Red Wings Boeing 777 made a safe landing at Domodedovo Airport. The aircraft was flying to Phuket (Thailand) with 425 people on board, including 13 crew members and 412 passengers. No one was injured," read a statement posted on the Telegram channel of a Russian Aviation Agency representative.

The Red Wings aircraft had taken off from Domodedovo at 9:19 p.m. Moscow time (6:19 p.m. GMT). Almost immediately after takeoff, the pilots reported an engine fire, which was extinguished by the aircraft’s fire suppression systems.