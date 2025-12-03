Russia works to answer cyclone-ravaged Sri Lanka's call for humanitarian help

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The government of Sri Lanka has asked Russia to provide humanitarian aid to the cyclone-ravaged nation, and the Russian Emergencies Ministry is currently considering sending assistance via special aircraft, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Sri Lanka has requested humanitarian aid. The Russian Emergencies Ministry is studying the possibility of sending it by special aircraft," the ministry said.

It also noted that, according to the Russian Embassy in Colombo, no Russian citizens were affected by the natural disaster. "The situation in the country is gradually returning to normal, and airports and resort infrastructure are operating as usual," it added.

"Nevertheless, the Russian Foreign Ministry urges our compatriots who are currently in Sri Lanka or plan to visit in the near future to exercise caution and follow the recommendations of local authorities when planning their trips," the ministry said.

Cyclone Ditwah, a powerful tropical storm, has caused widespread flooding and destruction in Sri Lanka. The government has declared a state of emergency. According to the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Center, at least 400 people have been killed, nearly 854,000 residents were affected, and about 124,000 people were evacuated to 919 temporary shelters.