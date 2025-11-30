Dozens of apartment buildings left without heating after drone attack on Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 30. /TASS/. As many as 128 apartment buildings have been left without heating in Russia’s southern Rostov Region after a Ukrainian drone attack on a boiler house, regional Governor Yury Slyusar said.

"A boiler house that provides heating to 128 apartment buildings, two hospitals, four schools and six kindergartens was damaged in the town of Gukovo. Its personnel were evacuated; heating was suspended," he wrote on Telegram.

Repairs will begin after bomb disposal engineers examine the facility.

Novoshakhtinsk, as well as the Chertkovsky and Myasnikovsky districts, also came under attack, the governor added. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 16 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Rostov Region last night. There were no immediate reports of casualties.