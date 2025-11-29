Death toll from Ukraine’s November 25 attack on Rostov Region increases to four — governor

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 29. /TASS/. An elderly resident of the Rostov Region has died in hospital from injuries sustained during an attack by the Ukrainian army on the region on the night of November 25 increasing the death toll to four, governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram.

There are also 10 injured people in the region.

"Sad news has arrived — another victim died from the November 25 attack on Taganrog. A 76-year-old woman was seriously injured, and on the morning of November 25 she was taken to Rostov. The doctors did everything possible to stabilize her. Unfortunately, the body could not stand it — the woman died early this morning," Slyusar wrote.

He said that the regional authorities will support the family of the deceased.

"This issue, as well as the support of the families of other wounded and injured, is under my personal control," he said.

"The consequences [of the attack] are quite serious, the damage has yet to be assessed. A commission will begin this work, when field engineers and investigators allow it. We will restore the buildings, the main thing is that people were not injured in this attack."

On the night of November 25, Taganrog and a district of the Rostov region were attacked by UAVs, which damaged infrastructure and residential buildings.