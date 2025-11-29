Death toll in Sri Lanka’s Cyclone Ditva climbs over 120 — emergency services

NEW DELHI, November 29. /TASS/. Over 120 people have died and more than 130 others remain missing after Tropical Cyclone Ditva struck Sri Lanka, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) reported on Saturday.

"The death toll recorded as a result of adverse weather conditions across the country over the past few days has climbed to 123," the center reported adding that at least 130 people remain missing.

According to the DMC, up to 373,430 people were affected by the raging natural calamity. More than 43,000 were replaced to 488 temporary shelters.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake issued orders on Friday to the Tourism Authority to resort to all necessary measures to assist foreign tourists facing difficulties due to the emergency situation.

All government offices and schools in Sri Lanka remain closed due to the extreme weather. The DMC has issued a warning of persistent heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, the ongoing threat of additional flooding, and the continuation of its red-level weather alert.

The Sri Lankan government is considering a formal request for urgent foreign assistance to manage the disaster's aftermath.