Death toll in Hong Kong fire rises to 94

HONG KONG, November 28. /TASS/. The number of people killed in a major fire in Hong Kong has risen to 94, the Xinhua news agency reported citing the city’s firefighting service.

Earlier reports put the death toll at 83.

Firefighters told South China Morning Post that the majority of dead bodies were discovered in two buildings where flames have been the fiercest. The number of those who received burns or injuries has risen to 155, including 11 firefighters.

The fire broke out on Wednesday at the Wang Fuk Court housing estate, comprising eight high-rise buildings in total. Flames engulfed seven apartment blocks, while the last one was practically intact. Flames spread rapidly across bamboo scaffolding, installed around these buildings during renovation works. The housing estate has almost 2,000 apartments, home to around 4,000 people.