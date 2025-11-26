Death toll from fire in Hong Kong residential complex up to 36 — newspaper

BEIJING, November 26. /TASS/. At least 36 people died and more than 270 are missing following a fire in a Hong Kong residential complex, the South China Morning Post reported.

According to the newspaper, 29 people have been hospitalized, seven of whom are in critical condition. The Hong Kong authorities called the rapid spread of the fire "unusual" and promised to conduct a criminal investigation to determine its cause.

Hong Kong Chief Executive (head) John Lee announced the suspension of activities related to the local elections on December 7. He noted that the administration is considering postponing the elections due to the incident.

The Wang Fuk Court complex, a series of high-rise buildings in the Tai Po neighborhood of Hong Kong's New Territories, is on fire. The flames engulfed the bamboo scaffolding that had been erected for cosmetic repairs. The complex has nearly 2,000 apartments and is home to about 4,000 people.

The fire has been classified as the highest level. The last time a level five fire was recorded in Hong Kong was in 2008. Four people died and 55 were injured in a fire at a nightclub.