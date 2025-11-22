Ukraine attacks Samara, Kursk regions causing casualties, damage

SAMARA, November 22. /TASS/. A drone attack on Syzran in the Samara Region left two people dead and two others injured, with the wounded receiving medical assistance, regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on his channel on the Max messaging app.

"An enemy attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeted industrial enterprises in the Samara Region. The enemy aimed to hit facilities of the fuel and energy industry. Air defense forces repelled the attack. With the deepest sorrow, I inform you that two people were killed in Syzran as a result of the UAV crash. <...> Two people were injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care," Fedorishchev said

Ukraine also attacked a substation in the city of Rylsk in the Kursk Region, leaving about 3,000 people without electricity, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"The Ukrainian army launched a targeted strike on a substation in the Borovskoye neighborhood of Rylsk. The attack knocked out two boiler rooms. About 3,000 consumers were left without electricity," the governor said, adding that, according to preliminary information, no casualties were reported in the area.