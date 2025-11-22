DONETSK, November 22. /TASS/. Sealed tubes with chemical warfare agents, explosives, and gasoline containers were found in a Ukrainian cache near Krasnoarmeysk (known in Ukraine as Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Regional Directorate of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

"Joint operational and combat activities by the Regional Directorate of the Russian Federal Security Service and military counterintelligence units of the Central Military District resulted in discovering a cache of homemade UAV ammunition containing toxic substances in a dugout used by Ukrainian militants," the statement said.

According to the FSB, the cache contained sealed tubes of chloropicrin, a banned chemical agent, as well as plastic explosives and gasoline-filled containers that, when detonated, produce phosgene, a lethal suffocating compound. The investigation determined that orders to manufacture and use chemical weapons against Russian forces were issued by Sergey Filimonov, commander of the 108th Assault Battalion of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian army.

The Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for the Joint Forces has opened a criminal case on attempted crimes, organizing criminal activity, murder, and the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare under the relevant articles of the Russian Criminal Code.