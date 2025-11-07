Pilot, technical errors could be behind Dagestan chopper crash — Investigative Committee

MAKHACHKALA, November 7. /TASS/. The investigation is considering a piloting error and a technical malfunction among the possible causes of a chopper crash in Dagestan, the Investigative Committee said on Telegram.

"The Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation continues to investigate the circumstances of the helicopter crash in the Republic of Dagestan (Part 3 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). The investigation is considering various versions of the incident, including a pilot error, a technical malfunction of the chopper, and others," it said.

Aerotechnical, chemical and other forensic examinations have been appointed to establish the causes of the accident, assess the actions of the aircraft commander, the presence or absence of helicopter malfunctions or deficiencies in its preparation for flight, as well as compliance with fuel quality requirements. Investigators conduct inspections, interrogations, seizures and other procedural actions aimed at clarifying the circumstances of the incident.

On Friday afternoon, a Ka-226 chopper en route from Kizlyar to Izberbash crashed. According to preliminary data from the Health Ministry, four people were killed and three injured. All the injured were taken to the hospital with burns, one of them is in extremely serious condition. The chopper belongs to the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant.