Rescuers in Kamchatka lowered a surviving tourist to the foot of Vilyuchinsky Volcano

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 5. /TASS/. A tourist who fell while climbing the Vilyuchinsky Volcano in Kamchatka has been lowered to the foot of the mountain, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Emergency Situations Ministry for the Kamchatka region reported.

"Kamchatka rescuers have lowered the third participant in the climb to the foot of Vilyuchinsky Volcano. The woman has been handed over to the team of the territorial disaster medicine center. Last night, medics examined the woman at an altitude of 1,500 meters - she was unharmed, but severely hypothermic and unable to move independently," the statement said.

It was reported that two other participants in the climb - a man and a woman - died from their injuries after the fall. The search and rescue operation continued throughout the night. The surviving hiker was transported down on a stretcher. More than 40 people were involved in the operation.

The Kamchatka territorial center for disaster medicine told TASS that the condition of the surviving climber is considered moderate.

"She is being transported by ambulance to the therapeutic department of the Yelizovo District Hospital. She has no injuries, but general hypothermia has been detected," the center said.

Three hikers fell while climbing Vilyuchinsky Volcano on October 4. A helicopter carrying rescuers and medics was dispatched to the site to evacuate them.

