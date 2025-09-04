Car plows into crowd in Berlin, several people injured — media

BERLIN, September 4. /TASS/. A car plowed into a crowd of people on Thursday afternoon in Berlin’s Wedding district, injuring several individuals, including children, Bild reported.

The incident occurred at around 1:10 p.m. local time (11:10 a.m. GMT). According to the newspaper, many of the victims were children, as several groups of them were present at the scene. Preliminary findings indicate that one accompanying adult sustained serious injuries, while several children suffered minor wounds.

Der Tagesspiegel says the police assume it was an accident. No other details have been disclosed yet.