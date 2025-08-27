NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. An attack on a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the US was carried out by 23-year-old Robin Westman, a transgender person (the LGBT movement is considered extremist and outlawed in Russia), local TV channel KARE 11 reported.

According to the TV channel, the shooter changed his name from Robert to Robin in 2020. The perpetrator’s mother used to work at the Catholic school he attacked.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday morning, when students were attending morning mass. The attacker, armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, fired numerous rounds from the outside through the church windows. Two children, ages eight and ten, were killed in the shooting and 17 people, including 14 children, were injured. The shooter committed suicide after carrying out the attack.