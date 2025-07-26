Number of deaths in gas explosion in Saratov up to seven — Russian emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Rescuers have found the body of another victim as they cleared rubble in an apartment building in Saratov after a gas explosion, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Rescuers found the body of another deceased person while clearing the rubble. Currently, the number of deceased totals seven people, including one child," the ministry said.

The regional office of the Emergencies Ministry said that a woman’s body had been found.

A gas explosion caused the collapse of a 10-storey apartment building in Saratov on July 25. Rescue teams are working at the site, with more than 400 people involved. A criminal case was initiated under Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (rendering services that do not meet safety requirements).