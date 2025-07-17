Woman dies in drone attack on residential house in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 17. /TASS/. A woman died after a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on a single-family house in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Another tragedy happened today. A woman died in the village of Smorodino after an explosive device was dropped onto a single-family house. O extend my sincere condolences to her family," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the house caught on fire after the detonation of the device.