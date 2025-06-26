Stampede kills at least 29 students in Central African Republic — news agency

HARARE, June 26. /TASS/. At least 29 students died in a stampede at a school in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, the AFP news agency reported.

The panic was triggered by a power transformer explosion that occurred during final exams at the high school, the news outlet specified.

The latest data only indicates that 29 people were taken to the capital's morgues. The exact number of casualties is yet to be determined. A total of 5,300 lyceum students were taking the bachelor's degree exam on this day.