Rock collapse occurs at mine in Yakutia, two people believed trapped

YAKUTSK, June 12. /TASS/. A rock collapse has occurred at a mine in the Oymyakonsky District of Yakutia, with two people believed to be under rubble, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's main directorate in the region reported.

"Information has been received about a rock collapse at the Sarylakh mine in the Oymyakon district. In organized interaction it was established that a collapse of rock occurred at the horizon with the mark of 286 meters during cleaning works. There were 25 people on the horizon, according to preliminary information, there are 2 people under the rubble," the report said.