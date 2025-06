MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Explosions have occurred in the Ukrainian cities of Poltava and Odessa, the Hromadske media outlet reports.

Earlier, a blast was reported in the Sumy Region.

Air raid sirens earlier went off in the Odessa, Poltava, Kiev, Kharkov, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev and Sumy regions.