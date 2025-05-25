Ten people died in Colombia in university bus crash

BUENOS AIRES, May 25. /TASS/. At least ten people died as a result of a bus crash into the bridge safety fence, the Alexander Von Humboldt University in Colombia said.

"Twenty-two students, two lecturers and a liaison department employee of our institution were traveling in the bus," University Rector Diego Jaramillo Lopez said in a statement posted on the university’s page on the Instagram (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the bus.