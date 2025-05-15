Volunteers from Russia’s North Caucasus killed in Gaza

MAKHACHKALA, May 16. /TASS/. Five volunteers of a charity organization from Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan have been killed in the Gaza Strip, a senior Dagestani cleric, Mukhammadkhabib Magomedov, wrote on Telegram.

"A tragedy in Gaza: today, five members of the Insan charity foundation were killed during the bombing of the Jabaliya refugee camp. They were distributing monetary aid among those in need," he wrote.

"We cooperated with them for more than a year and a half, and their death is an irreparable loss for all of us," he added.