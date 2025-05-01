Explosion occurred in northern Germany, with reports of casualties

BERLIN, May 1. /TASS/. An explosion of unknown origin occurred in the port area of Timmendorfer Strand municipality (Schleswig-Holstein federal state) in northern Germany, Hamburger Morgenpost newspaper reported.

According to preliminary reports, a gas cylinder exploded for reasons that have yet to be determined. Citing law enforcement sources, the publication reported that several people were injured in the blast, according to updated information. Initial reports referred to "a large number of casualties."

Meanwhile, public broadcaster NDR, citing the fire department, noted that nine individuals who were in close proximity to the explosion site sustained injuries. However, according to a police spokesperson, none of the injuries are believed to be serious. At least one person has been hospitalized.

The incident occurred at about 13:30 (14:30 Moscow time). As a precautionary measure, the area within a 300-meter radius has been cordoned off, as another 17 gas cylinders are stored there, NDR reported.