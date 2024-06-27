Body found under derailed train car in northwestern Russia

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. A man’s body was found under a derailed train car in Russia’s northwestern region of Komi, a regional investigation official told TASS.

"When inspecting the derailment site between the Inta and Ugolny stations in the Komi Region, where nine cars of a passenger train heading from Vorkuta to Novorossiysk had derailed, investigators found a man’s body under one of the overturned coaches," a spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Northwestern Investigation Department for Transport said.

Nine of the train’s 14 cars went off the tracks on the evening of June 26, leaving dozens injured. According to officials, the incident may have been caused by heavy rains that washed out the embankment.