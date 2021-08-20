Russian tech firm to feature over 100 innovations at Army 2021 forum

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Ruselectronics Group within the state tech corporation Rostec will feature over 100 military and civilian innovations at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum, its press office announced on Friday.

"The Group will demonstrate over 100 military and civilian output innovations. The guests of the forum will be able to view advanced troop command and control systems, the latest reconnaissance technologies, communications equipment for aviation and the fleet. This year, we are planning to sign a number of agreements with partners on the delivery of our equipment and also on creating new products and technologies," the press office said.

In particular, the forum’s visitors will be able to see for the first time the export version of the Penitsillin acoustic and thermal reconnaissance system developed by the Vektor Research Institute. The system allows uncovering enemy firing positions at a distance of up to 38 km. it takes no more than five seconds to get coordinates from a target, the statement says.

The Polyot Research and Production Association will demonstrate the S-112 communications system for the Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter jet, the S-108 communications and data exchange technology operational on the Su-35 fighter, the integrated communications, data exchange, navigation and identification equipment and an onboard communications suite based on the integrated modular avionics principle, the press office specified.

In addition, the Penza-based Radiozavod Company will feature a mobile ground command post for control of Orlan-10E unmanned aerial vehicles and a mobile command station of an artillery (mortar) battery. The Rubin Research and Production Association will unveil the 9S932-1 reconnaissance and command module on the wheeled chassis that makes part of the Barnaul-T integrated tactical command and control system. The Sozvezdiye Group will feature the R-176-1AE radio station as a key subsystem of the latest mobile long-range top command communications center referred to the fifth generation of radio communications, the statement says.

Ruselectronics enterprises will also demonstrate a broad range of civilian products, including the Groza-1.5 small-size tropospheric communications station, DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) radio stations, stationary and mobile air recirculation units, devices for protection against fire in faulty wire, a highly mobile satellite communications system offering a possibility to enter the Internet, telephone talks and secure video conferencing from any point in Russia, the press office said.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center on August 22-28 and feature over 220 exhibits.